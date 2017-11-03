President receives Central Committee of Indonesian Pentecostal Church

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the Central Committee of the Indonesian Pentecostal Church (PGPI) chaired by Jacob Nahuway at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday.



The meeting was held after Widodo inaugurated the operation of the section 1B and 1C of the Bekasi-Cawang-Kampung Melayu (Becakayu) highway.



During the meeting, Widodo was accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno and Minister of Religious Affairs Lukman Hakim Saifuddin.



After the meeting, Nahuway said that the purpose of the visit was to express the PGPIs support for the ongoing government programs.



"We have stated our vision to support the Indonesian government led by President Joko Widodo and his ministers to implement the programs that we consider as extraordinary," he noted.



In particular, the people in the eastern part of Indonesia can also benefit from the infrastructure development, he remarked.



"I feel touched when the current government programs make some improvements in the eastern part of Indonesia," he stressed.



In addition, he also thanked the government for enabling the people in Papua in the eastern part of Indonesia to enjoy the same fuel prices as people in the western part.



"I respect the presidents action for real programs," he declared.



The PGPI has invited the president to attend and open a big deliberation, which will be held in November 2018.



"He (the president) is willing to attend the opening event, which will be attended by almost all the top officials of our organization," he emphasized.(*)