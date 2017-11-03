President seeks simplification of village fund accountability report
57 minutes ago | 194 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has sought for a simplification of the village fund accountability report to ease the burden of paperwork.
"Please make its use more optimal. Do not excessively burden villagers with administrative procedures. We still heard complaints about it," he noted at a limited cabinet meeting on optimizing work opportunities in villages at his office here in Friday.
The president said time and money should not be wasted on completing paperwork, and in view of this, he had sought a simplification in the reporting system.
"Do not make us run out of time and money just because of SPJ (work order). Simplify the system of accountability reporting. The simpler it is, the better it will be," he emphasized.
On the other hand, President Widodo also highlighted the importance of strengthening control and supervision.
The president expressed apprehensions over the use of a complicated system that would make villages reluctant to utilize the village funds.
"Do not make villages reluctant to utilize the funds due to a complicated system of accountability reporting," he said.(*)
"Please make its use more optimal. Do not excessively burden villagers with administrative procedures. We still heard complaints about it," he noted at a limited cabinet meeting on optimizing work opportunities in villages at his office here in Friday.
The president said time and money should not be wasted on completing paperwork, and in view of this, he had sought a simplification in the reporting system.
"Do not make us run out of time and money just because of SPJ (work order). Simplify the system of accountability reporting. The simpler it is, the better it will be," he emphasized.
On the other hand, President Widodo also highlighted the importance of strengthening control and supervision.
The president expressed apprehensions over the use of a complicated system that would make villages reluctant to utilize the village funds.
"Do not make villages reluctant to utilize the funds due to a complicated system of accountability reporting," he said.(*)
Latest News
- President seeks simplification of village fund accountability report 57 minutes ago
- President receives Central Committee of Indonesian Pentecostal Church 59 minutes ago
- Indonesia should create new maritime map: Minister 1 hour ago
- Leader of terrorist group in Bima surrenders to police 1 hour ago
- India, ASEAN commemorate 25 years of partnership 1 hour ago
- Infrastructure development improves mobility in Papua 1 hour ago
- UNESCO should be ready for era of digital economy: Minister Effendy 3 hours ago
- President to discuss Novel Baswedan`s case with police chief 5 hours ago