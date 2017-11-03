President seeks simplification of village fund accountability report

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has sought for a simplification of the village fund accountability report to ease the burden of paperwork.



"Please make its use more optimal. Do not excessively burden villagers with administrative procedures. We still heard complaints about it," he noted at a limited cabinet meeting on optimizing work opportunities in villages at his office here in Friday.



The president said time and money should not be wasted on completing paperwork, and in view of this, he had sought a simplification in the reporting system.



"Do not make us run out of time and money just because of SPJ (work order). Simplify the system of accountability reporting. The simpler it is, the better it will be," he emphasized.



On the other hand, President Widodo also highlighted the importance of strengthening control and supervision.



The president expressed apprehensions over the use of a complicated system that would make villages reluctant to utilize the village funds.



"Do not make villages reluctant to utilize the funds due to a complicated system of accountability reporting," he said.(*)