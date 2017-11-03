Six thousand sites blocked for carrying negative contents

Painan, W Sumatra (ANTARA News) - The Communication and Information Ministry has blocked some 6 thousand sites containing negative contents, including radicalism, communism, and pornography last year, an official said.



"At the end of 2016, we blocked 800 sites with negative contents. In total, we have blocked 6 thousand sites," Gun Gun Siswadi, a member of the communication and information ministers expert staff, stated in a public discussion forum here on Saturday.



After all, other sites with negative contents still emerge, he noted.



"In this regard, the active role of parents is needed to supervise their children," he added.



In the era of globalization, everything can be accessed through mobile phones or computer sets. Hence, supervision is an effective step to anticipate the impact of the sites with negative contents, he remarked.



In addition to supervising children, the public can protect themselves from becoming targets of the sites with negative contents, he explained.



He further called on the public to exercise caution while disseminating various contents in the social media or face the law enforcement agency for violating the electronic information and transaction law.



"Be wary of disseminating contents, either their own contents or those from other people. If they have been disseminated, law enforcement officers will easily trace them although they have been deleted," he revealed.



Nearly 52 percent of the countrys population of 250 million is "internet literate," and 80 million of them have smart phones, he pointed out. (*)