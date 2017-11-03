Indonesian team gives up 0-4 to S Korea

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesias under-19s national soccer team surrendered 0-4 against South Koreas squad in the Group F of the Asian Cup Qualification U-19, 2018, which was held in Paju Public stadium, South Korea, on Saturday (Nov.4).



The four goals were scored by South Korean players, namely Um Wonsang in the 9th and 61th minutes, Oh Sehun in 58th minute, and Lee Jaeik in 77th minute, according to the results of the match issued by the All-Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and monitored here on Saturday.



In the game, Indra Sjafri, coach of the Indonesias under-19s national soccer team, fielded his best players, namely Egy Maulana Vikri, Hanis Saghara, Saddil Ramdani, Rifad Marasabessy, and Rachmat Irianto.



However, since the Vietnamese referee Vo Minh Tri blew the whistle, marking the start of the match, Indonesias team appeared to be distressed by the South Korean team.



As a result, Maulana and his colleagues failed to showcase their best potential. South Korea could score a quick goal in the 9th minute through Um Wonsang. The 1-0 score lasted until the first half of the game was over.



In the second half, the Timnas U-19, or better known as the Garuda Nusantara, looked difficult to get rid of the pressing tactics used by the South Korean squad.



The Indonesian team, who were forced to struggle in the defense sector several times, finally conceded for the second time in the 58th minute, as the result of Oh Sehun header.



The mistake of the Indonesian defenders in the 61st minute made Wonsang freely score the ball into the goal of Aqil Savik, enabling South Korea to increase its score to 3-0.



The match ended with a score of 4-0, after South Koreas Lee Jaeik scored a goal in the 77th minute.



This result made Indonesia temporarily rank second in Group F, with six points, below the South Korean group.



Of the three matches, Indonesia won twice, lost once, made 10 goals, and conceded four goals.



The South Korean team won two games by making 15 goals and not conceding.



On Monday (Nov 6), in its third or last match, the Garuda Nusantara will face Malaysias team in Paju Public stadium at 10.00 a.m. local time.



Regardless of the outcome in qualifying, Indonesias chance to compete in the finals of the Asian Cup U-19 in 2018 will not be affected, as Indonesia will emerge as the host of the championship.(*)