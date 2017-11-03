Jokowi hands over social forestry land in C Java
Boyolali, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid a working visit to Boyolali district, Central Java, on Saturday to hand over the social forestry land to local residents, as part of equitable economic development.
Clad in white shirt, Jokowi arrived at the soccer field in the vicinity of the Wonoharjo village heads office in Kemusu sub-district, Boyolali district, at 10.45 a.m., an ANTARA journalist reported.
Local residents enthusiastically greeted the president upon his arrival at the village, with many of them shaking hands with him.
Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya stated that the social forestry land, which covers 1,890.6 hectares, is distributed among 1,685 families.
The minister noted that the progress achieved in the management of forestry land is different from one village to another. Some of the plots of forest land are planted with second crops, namely sengon wood, cajjuput, corn, pineapple, and rice, she revealed.(*)
