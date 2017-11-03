TOP NEWS | Latest News | Press Release
Sunday, 5th November 2017

Mount Lokon shows signs of increased activity

18 minutes ago | 67 Views
Tomohon, N Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - Mount Lokon in the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi is showing signs of increased activity since Thursday, an official stated.

The amplitude varied and had even reached above 40 millimeters, Farid R, chief of the volcanos monitoring post, noted here on Saturday.

Although the intensity of the volcanic activity has declined as of 6 a.m. local time, it is still above the daily average of five times in normal conditions, he said.

"The rising frequency of tremors resulted from the migration of magma and gas to the surface," he said.

"The status of Mount Lokons activity is still at level II or alert," he said.

He urged the local people to not carry out activities within a radius of 1.5 kilometers of the Tompaluan crater, which has become a center of activity. (*)
