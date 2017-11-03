RI gathers support to be UNESCO executive member

Paris, France (ANTARA News) - Indonesia has invited several UNESCO member states at the reception to raise support to be included in the membership of the UNESCO Executive Board for the period 2017-2021, on the sidelines of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Assembly in Paris, France.



An expert for Innovation and Competitiveness, Ministry of Education and Culture, Ananto Kusuma Seta, said here on Saturday that the reception was part of Indonesias international diplomacy.



At the reception, Minister of Education and Culture of Indonesia, Muhadjir Effendy, expressed appreciation and gratitude for the cooperation that has been established between Indonesia and the UNESCO member countries and requested support for Indonesia, which is running for membership of the Executive Board of UNESCO.



"On behalf of 250 million Indonesian people, who come from over 500 ethnic groups, have more than 700 languages, and live in 17 thousand islands, Indonesia understands the difficulties and threats that come from climate change and natural disasters," he remarked.



The minister asserted that Indonesia is a country that has diversity of cultures and religions but lives in peace and harmony.



Indonesia always plays an active role in maintaining international peace and achieving global prosperity. "We appreciate the full support of friendly countries for Indonesia to become a UNESCO executive member and a peaceful home for all mankind.



Meanwhile, RIs Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, T. A. Fauzi Soelaiman, revealed that Indonesia had previously been a member of UNESCO Executive Board from 2011 to 2015.



In 2015, Indonesia did not run for UNESCO executive member, in order to provide opportunities for other Asia Pacific countries.



After two years of absence, Indonesia wants to contribute back to the UNESCO Executive Board.



"Indonesia has got enough support from friendly countries, but it needs more to ensure that it would be re-elected to the Executive Board," Fauzi explained.



Currently, there are seven countries that are interested in becoming members of the Executive Board in the Asia Pacific group, namely, China, Japan, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, and Cook Islands, while there are six seats available in the board.(*)