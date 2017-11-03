Muhammadiyah raises funds for Rohingyas
8 minutes ago | 50 Views
Semarang, C. Java (ANTARA News) - The agency for collecting Islamic alms from Islamic organization Muhammadiyah (Lazismu) has raised approximately Rp20 billion (about US$1.4 million) to offer humanitarian assistance to Rohingyas.
President Director of Lazismu Andar Nubowo had stated here on Friday that the funds, collected within a month, were part of the Muhammadiyah Aid Program for humanitarian actions for Rohingya refugees.
The humanitarian fund will be channeled to dispatch medical personnel to assist the Rohingya people in Coxs Bazar District, Bangladesh.
"There are some 800 thousand Rohingya refugees there," Nubowo noted, adding that the fund-raising effort to help Rohingyas will continue to be undertaken.
"Not only raising funds but Muhammadiyah also directly goes on the field and helps the refugees," he said.
Meanwhile, Program Manager of Muhammadiyah Aid for Rohingya humanitarian action Corona Rintawan said the program is the biggest humanitarian act ever carried out by Muhammadiyah.
"We had once offered humanitarian assistance in Gaza, the Philippines, and Nepal, but this time, Muhammadiyah has sent a larger number of health teams than before," Rintawan said.
Rintawan added that Muhammadiyah had sent 23 medical personnel to help the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Approximately 174 thousand refugees need medical aid every week, including toddlers.
Rintawan highlighted the main issue of refugees reeling from several health-related ailments.
"We provide primary health care, simple wound care, as well as antibiotics and oral rehydration therapy to every child to prevent dehydration," Rintawan explained.(*)
President Director of Lazismu Andar Nubowo had stated here on Friday that the funds, collected within a month, were part of the Muhammadiyah Aid Program for humanitarian actions for Rohingya refugees.
The humanitarian fund will be channeled to dispatch medical personnel to assist the Rohingya people in Coxs Bazar District, Bangladesh.
"There are some 800 thousand Rohingya refugees there," Nubowo noted, adding that the fund-raising effort to help Rohingyas will continue to be undertaken.
"Not only raising funds but Muhammadiyah also directly goes on the field and helps the refugees," he said.
Meanwhile, Program Manager of Muhammadiyah Aid for Rohingya humanitarian action Corona Rintawan said the program is the biggest humanitarian act ever carried out by Muhammadiyah.
"We had once offered humanitarian assistance in Gaza, the Philippines, and Nepal, but this time, Muhammadiyah has sent a larger number of health teams than before," Rintawan said.
Rintawan added that Muhammadiyah had sent 23 medical personnel to help the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Approximately 174 thousand refugees need medical aid every week, including toddlers.
Rintawan highlighted the main issue of refugees reeling from several health-related ailments.
"We provide primary health care, simple wound care, as well as antibiotics and oral rehydration therapy to every child to prevent dehydration," Rintawan explained.(*)
Latest News
- Muhammadiyah raises funds for Rohingyas 8 minutes ago
- RI gathers support to be UNESCO executive member 12 minutes ago
- Mount Lokon shows signs of increased activity 18 minutes ago
- Jokowi hands over social forestry land in C Java 22 minutes ago
- Indonesian students win robot contest in Japan 27 minutes ago
- Six thousand sites blocked for carrying negative contents 29 minutes ago
- President seeks simplification of village fund accountability report 3rd November 2017
- President receives Central Committee of Indonesian Pentecostal Church 3rd November 2017