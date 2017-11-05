Jordanian King calls for closer cooperation with Indonesia in counterterrorism

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - King Abdullah II of Jordan has called for closer cooperation with Indonesia in counterterrorism, according to Commissioner General Suhardi Alius, head of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT).



The call was voiced while Alius paid a courtesy call on the Jordanian King in the royal residence in Amman, Jordan, on Saturday, the agency said in a statement here, Sunday.



Alius was accompanied by Indonesian Ambassador to Jordan Andy Rachmianto and his deputy in charge of prevention, protection and deradicalization of the BNPT, Major General Abdul Rahman Kadir, while being received by King Abdullah II.



Suhardi Alius explained about the measures and approaches applied to counter terrorism and radicalism in Indonesia.



"King Abdullah responded positively and enthusiastically to our explanation about soft approach used in dealing with terrorism in Indonesia," he said.



King Abdullah II encouraged closer cooperation between the two countries in counterterrorism.



The King told his intelligence chief to establish cooperation among other things in information exchange with Indonesia, according to Alius.



In addition to meeting with the King, the BNPT chief was also scheduled to hold a meeting with the Jordanian Home Affairs Minister and attend the Aqaba Process, an international meeting which is aimed at strengthening international cooperation against extremism and terrorism. (*)