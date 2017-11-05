4,000 supporters invited to wedding of President Jokowi`s daughter

Kahiyang Ayu (ANTARA PHOTO/Maulana Surya)

Solo, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo has invited 4,000 supporters and volunteers to the wedding of his daughter, Kahiyang Ayu, which will take place on Nov 8, 2017.



"The President in his special message has asked the volunteers to maintain order during the wedding procession," Eko Sulistyo, coordinator of Jokowis volunteers and supporters, said here, on Saturday evening.



The organizing committee has provided accommodation in the Solo Hajj dormitory, but half of them are likely to stay in their relatives homes or hotels at their own expenses, according to Sulistyo.



The volunteers and supporters, who had worked hard for the victory of Jokowi during the last presidential election campaign, are expected to arrive in Solo beginning Monday (Nov 6).



They decided to come early to pray for the success of the wedding ceremony, Eko Sulistyo, Deputy IV in charge of political communication and information dissemination of the Presidential Staff office, said.



Jokowis volunteers and supporters who live on Sumatra Island, will be invited to a wedding reception to be hosted by the grooms family in Medan, North Sumatra.



Kahiyang Ayu, the only daughter of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), will get married to her university sweetheart Bobby Affif Nasution in her hometown Solo.



Ayu and Bobby Nasution are both aged 26 and students of the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB). The duo had dated for a year and got engaged in June 2017.



President Jokowi led the final meeting on the wedding preparations in Solo on Oct 29. Following the meeting, he confirmed that all preparations were completed.



The meeting was attended by Minister/State Secretary Pratikno, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Solo Mayor FX Hadi Rudyatmo, and Commander of the Diponegoro Military Command Major General Tatang Sulaiman, among others.



"Everything is set, and we just need to distribute the invitations," Jokowi informed the media.



He revealed that there will be some eight thousand invitees, more than double the number of people invited to his eldest sons wedding held at the same venue in 2015. (*)