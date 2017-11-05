Indonesian wife of terrorist leader in Philippines arrested

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Minhati Madrais, the Indonesian wife of a terrorist leader in the Philippines, Omatkhayam Maute, has been arrested.



"We have received information about the arrest of Minhati Madrais, the wife of Philippine terrorist Omarkhayam Maute in Iligan City, the Philippines," head of public relations division of the Indonesian Police headquarter, Brigadier General Rikwanto, said here on Sunday.



Based on information from the polices counterpart in Cagayan de Oro, Rikwanto said Minhati was arrested at 9.30am on Sunday.



Besides Minhati he said the joint team of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) from ICPO, MIB, ISG, CIDT-Lanso, 4th Mech and 103rd SAC had also arrested six children of Minhati consisting of four women and two men at 9017 Steele Makers Village, Tubod, Illigan city.



Rikwanto said Minhati who is recorded as a resident of Bekasi, West Java was the wife of one of the leaders of Maute Group, Omar Khayam Maute, who had been killed during military operations in Marawi.



The police confiscated four " blasting caps", two units of detonating cord and a time fuse as well as an expired passport under the name of Minhati.



"Right now Minhati and her children are at a police station in Iligan City for questioning," Rikwanto said.



Minhati who was born in Bekasi on June 9, 1971 was believed to arrive with a passport numbered A 2093379 in Manila in 2015 and her visa had been extended for 30 days to be effective until January 30, 2017. (*)