Ministry blocks porn gif content on WhatsApp

WhatsApp application. (pixabay/creative commons)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias Communication and Informatics Ministry has blocked six websites of Tenor, a GIF content provider for Whatsapp (WA) messenger, which has come under the scanner for its porn content.



The Ministrys Director General of Application and Informatics Semuel A. Pangerapan noted here on Monday that the step was taken as a quick response to public complaints on porn content in WAs GIF application.



The six domain name servers are tenor.com, api.tenor.com, blog.tenor.com, qa.tenor.com, media.tenor.com, and media1.tenor.com.



The ministry has contacted the WA management and sent a warning letter on Nov 5-6, calling on the free messaging application to remove the porn content from its platform, he stated.



WA could not dismiss the fact that the content was provided by a third party, as the service is connected to WAs platform.



Hence, Pangerapan emphasized that the WA should filter its content and abide by the law in Indonesia.



"This is a third-party service connected to Whatsapp, but WA could not wash its hands of it, as the content is on its platform. We hope that Whatsapp would remove it immediately or take action, as the government has sent a notice that should be responded to soon," he explained.



WA has a two-day deadline, since the last notification was sent, to respond to the governments demand to remove the porn content, Pangerapan remarked.



Reported by Muhammad Arief Iskandar



(S022/INE)



EDITED BY INE/H-YH.