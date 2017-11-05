No Indonesian victim reported in Texas mass shooting

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) in Houston confirmed that no Indonesian citizen had become the victim of a mass shooting at a church in San Antonio, Texas, the US.



"Until now, no reports have been received of any Indonesian victims in the San Antonio shooting," the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Monday.



The Foreign Ministry and KJRI Houston continue to follow up on the developments in the incident while also expressing deep condolences to the victims and their families.



As reported by the New York Times, 26 people were killed after a gunman clad in all black, with a ballistic vest strapped to his chest and a military-style rifle in his hands, opened fire on parishioners at a Sunday service at a small Baptist church in rural Texas.



The gunman was identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity since the investigation is ongoing.



Kelley, who lived in New Braunfels, Texas, died shortly after the attack.



He started firing at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs not long after the Sunday morning service began at 11 a.m. local time, officials said. He was armed with a Ruger military-style rifle, and within minutes, several of those inside the small church were either dead or wounded.



The victims ranged in age from five to 72, and among the dead were several children, a pregnant woman, and the pastors 14-year-old daughter.



It was the deadliest mass shooting in the states history. At least 20 more were wounded. (*)