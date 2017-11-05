Preparations for wedding of President Jokowi`s daughter completed

Madiun, E Java (ANTARA News) - President Jokowi (Jokowi) has confirmed that preparations for his daughter Kahiyang Ayus wedding are complete.



"Alhamdulillah (Thank God), everything is set. The wedding procession will begin tomorrow - siraman (bathing) and midodareni. On Wednesday, there will be ijab qabul (wedding ceremony) and reception," Jokowi informed the press during a work visit to Dungus Sub-district, here, Monday.



The family has chosen to not invite leaders from other countries to the wedding reception.



Jokowi said he has invited people from Solo and the surrounding areas.



"Yes, we invite those from markets, vendors, and RT RW (neighborhood coordinators)," he revealed.



President Jokowi has also invited four thousand supporters and volunteers to the wedding of his daughter Ayu to be held on November 8, 2017.



"The president, in a special message, has urged the volunteers to maintain order during the wedding procession," Eko Sulistyo, coordinator of Jokowis volunteers and supporters, noted on Saturday evening.



The organizing committee has offered accommodations at the Solo Hajj dormitory, but half of the attendees are likely to stay at their relatives homes or hotels at their own expense, according to Sulistyo.



The volunteers and supporters, who had worked hard for the victory of Jokowi during the last presidential election campaign, are expected to arrive in Solo starting Monday (Nov 6).



They decided to arrive early to pray for the success of the wedding ceremony, Eko Sulistyo, deputy IV in charge of political communication and information dissemination of the Presidential Staff office, said.



Jokowis volunteers and supporters residing on Sumatra Island will be invited to a wedding reception to be hosted by the grooms family in Medan, North Sumatra.



Ayu, the only daughter of President Jokowi, will get married to her university sweetheart Bobby Affif Nasution in her hometown Solo.



Ayu and Bobby Nasution are both aged 26 and students of the Bogor Institute of Agriculture. The duo had dated for a year and got engaged in June 2017.



There will be some eight thousand invitees, more than double the number of people invited to his eldest sons wedding held at the same venue in 2015.(*)