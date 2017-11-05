Investigators face difficulty in obtaining information from Baswedan

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Police (Polri) has regretted the fact that Novel Baswedan, senior investigator of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), has been less cooperative with police investigators while handling a case of acid attack on him, which led him to lose his sight in the left eye.



The police twice sent investigators to Singapore to grill Baswedan, but no information could be obtained from Baswedan, Brigadier General Rikwanto, spokesman of the National Police (Polri), told the press at the Police Headquarters here on Monday.



"We sent investigators to Singapore to confirm what he (Baswedan) had told several media, namely Time Magazine, several national media, and local media. The investigators asked him what he had told those media, but (we) did not get any answer," Rikwanto stated.



Polri hoped that Baswedan would be willing to be cooperative with investigators in trying to solve the case, he remarked.



Currently, both the Jakarta Metro Jaya Police and the National Polices Crime Investigation Department are incessantly investigating the case, according to Rikwanto.



The National Police does not intend to either slow down the investigation into the case or lose focus in dealing with it, he remarked.



He, however, admitted that the investigation has failed to trace the attackers.



"It remains uncertain as to who the perpetrators are. We do not have strong evidence to name anyone as a suspect," he stated.



On April 11, 2017, Baswedan, a retired police officer, was fatally attacked while heading home after performing Fajr, or the Dawn prayer, at a mosque nearby when two motorcyclists hurled acid on his face that injured his eyes, particularly the left eye.



His attackers escaped and are still at large, while Baswedan is currently being treated in a Singapore hospital.(*)