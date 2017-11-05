Indonesian team loses 1-4 to Malaysia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias under-19 national soccer team lost 1-4 to Malaysia in Group F of the Asian Cup Qualification U-19, 2018, which was held at the Paju Public Stadium, South Korea, on Monday (Nov 6).



According to results of the match issued by the All-Indonesian Football Association and monitored here on Monday, the four goals were scored by Malaysias players Muhammad Hadi in the 7th and 52nd minutes, Muhammad Akhyar in the 34th minute, and Shivan Pillay Asokan in the 47th minute.



In the 43rd minute, Indonesias player Hanis Saghara eventually managed to score a goal by capitalizing on the ball passed by Muhammad Iqbal.



During the game, Indra Sjafri, coach of Indonesias under-19s national soccer team, placed some of his key players -- Egy Maulana Vikri, Hanis Saghara, Saddil Ramdani, Rifad Marasabessy, and Rachmat Irianto -- in reserve and substituted them with Feby Eka Putra, Asnawi Mangkualam, Gianluca Pagliuca Rossy, and Kadek Raditya.



This strategy led Indonesias under-19s national soccer team, or better known as the Garuda Nusantara, to concede defeat in the 7th minute of the first half through a penalty kick by Muhammad Hadi.



Malaysias squad executed the penalty kick after the Indonesian goalkeeper Gianluca Rossy committed a violation against the opponent.



The outcome of the game has placed Indonesia in the third position in Group F, with six points from four matches. Malaysia and South Korea will play to decide the winner of the group.



On Saturday (Nov 4), Indonesias team had lost 0-4 to South Koreas squad in Group F.



Regardless of the outcome of the qualifying matches, Indonesias chances of competing in the finals of the Asian Cup U-19 in 2018 will not be affected, as it will host the championship.(*)