Densus 88 to meet Madrais in the Philippines

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Polices Densus 88 counterterrorism squad plans on meeting Minhati Madrais, the Indonesian wife of a terrorist leader in the Philippines, Omarkhayam Maute, in Marawi.



The plan was confirmed by Brigadier General Rikwanto, head of the public relations division of the Indonesian Police headquarter, here on Monday.



Based on information from the polices counterpart in Cagayan de Oro, Rikwanto said Madrais was arrested at 9:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.



In addition to Madrais, the joint team of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police from ICPO, MIB, ISG, CIDT-Lanso, 4th Mech, and 103rd SAC had arrested Madrais six children -- four women and two men -- from the 9017 Steele Makers Village, Tubod, Illigan City.



Rikwanto said Madrais, who is known to be a resident of Bekasi, West Java, was the wife of one of the leaders of Maute Group, Omarkhayam Maute, who had been killed during military operations in Marawi.



The police confiscated four "blasting caps", two units of detonating cord, and a time fuse as well as an expired passport bearing the name of Madrais.



"Right now, Madrais and her children are being questioned at a police station in Iligan City," Rikwanto said.



Madrais, born in Bekasi on June 9, 1971, was believed to have arrived with a passport numbered A 2093379 in Manila in 2015, and her visa had been extended for 30 days to be effective until January 30, 2017.(*)