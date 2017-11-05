Aceh becomes gateway for drug smuggling by international syndicates: BNN

Langsa, Aceh (ANTARA News) - Aceh Provinces eastern coast has become one of the preferred destinations of international drug smuggling syndicates, according to Inspector General Arman Depari, deputy in charge of drugs eradication of the National Narcotic Agency (BNN).



"The eastern coast of Aceh has become a preferred destination for international drug smuggling, and the Trans Sumatra has also become widely popular for drug smuggling into all areas of Indonesia," he informed the press here, Sunday.



During an operation conducted over the last three weeks at four different locations in Aceh, the BNN had managed to seize three types of illicit drugs, such as 212.483 kilograms of crystal methamphethamine, 8.5 thousand ecstasy pills, and 10 thousand heroin pills, he said while accompanying Langsa Police Chief Adjunct Senior Commissioner Satya Yudha Prakasa.



The drug consignment was smuggled into Aceh from Malaysia aboard traditional fishing boats by international syndicates.



The international syndicate traffickers carried out transactions aboard fishing boats, and the international traffickers returned to Malaysia, he explained.



The illicit drugs were planned to be marketed across Indonesia, particularly in North Sumatra, West Sumatra, South Sumatra, Riau Islands, Bali, and Jakarta, Depari revealed.



The successful seizure of the illicit drugs and prevention of drug smuggling has helped save the lives of millions of Indonesians, particularly young ones, he pointed out.



To fight drug smuggling, the BNN has maintained steady communication with the local authorities and Malaysian legal enforcers, he added.



Four people identified by their initials as UD, RA, ABR, and FRZ and aged between 18 and 28 were detained during the operation.



Meanwhile, the BNN had seized crystal methamphetamine weighing 30 kilograms and arrested an 18-year-old man believed to be a member of the Malaysia-Aceh drug trafficking network in Aceh on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. local time.



Abidar, 18, an inhabitant of East Aceh, was arrested in Aceh Tamiang District, Depari said.



Depari stated that at midnight, Abidar conducted transactions at several different locations. The police had attempted to arrest him, but he managed to flee aboard a Honda Jazz car.



He later met with an accident when his car plunged into a ditch, and the police then finally managed to arrest him.



The BNN is currently investigating Abidars drug network.(*)