Police, information ministry to investigate Whatsapp pornographic content

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Jakarta police, in cooperation with the ministry of informatics and communication, are coordinating to investigate pornographic content in "Whatsapp" application.



"The Jakarta Metropolitan Police has asked for eradication of porn content," the commands head of public relations division, Senior Commissioner Argo Yuwono, stated here on Monday.



He noted that investigators are still seeking to identify the perpetrator who uploaded the content in Whatsapp.



The police called on community members to avoid spreading the illegal content. He also asked the ministry of informatics and communications to block the content immediately.



Information on how to access pornographic contents in Whatsapp has been spreading widely.



The GIF-formatted contents showed the adult film for several seconds.(*)