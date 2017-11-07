Government to allocate Rp3.17 trillion for infrastructure development near Malaysia border

Nunukan, N Kalimantan (ANTARA News) - The central government is set to allocate another Rp3.17 trillion for the construction of several facilities near the border with Malaysia in North Kalimantan province.



In a press statement released on Monday, North Kalimantan Governor Irianto Lambrie said he has received information that the central government would increase the budget fund for the construction of several facilities in the new province.



"Next year, North Kalimantan will receive another Rp3.17 trillion to build a number of facilities near the border with Malaysia," he stated.



He noted that Rp1.14 trillion of the funds will be allocated to the province, through the Public Works and Housing Ministry, to build 127.5 kilometers of road parallel to the borders.



The fund will also be used to build 10 low-cost houses for the poor in Malinau district and eight social houses for the low-income people in Lindung Payau.



In addition, the fund will also be used to build 25 houses in Bulungan district and for the construction of the second phase of clean water networks in the district.



The Home Affairs Ministry plans to build a village head office in Bahau Ulu, Malinau district, and 16 village offices in Nunukan district, comprising of six units in Lumbis Ogong sub-district, four units in Krayan Selatan, and eight units Tulin Onsoi sub-district.



The Defense Ministry will build an air base in Tarakan, including improving the living standard of Indonesian Air Force personnel.



The Transportation Ministry will build RA Bessing Airport in Malinau district at a cost of Rp41.7 billion.



The provincial government will also receive Rp99.4 billion to upgrade Nunuka Airport, including subsidy for the operation of ferry boats for Tarakan-Nunukan, Nunukan-Sebatik, and Nunukan-Seimenggaris routes.(*)