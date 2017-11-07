Police identify 36 bodies of fireworks explosion victims

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team has identified 36 bodies of the explosion victims at the PT Panca Buana Cahaya Sukses fireworks factory in Kosambi, Tangerang, which caught fire last week.



"To date, a total of 36 bodies have been identified," according to Senior Commissioner Sumirat Dwiyanto, head of Service affairs of the Said Sukanto police hospital, here on Monday.



Dwiyanto said that 11 of the identified bodies are male and 25 are female corpses.



On Oct 31, the police have found skeletal remains at the PT Panca Buana Cahaya Sukses fireworks factory in Kosambi, Tangerang, Banten Province, which caught fire last week, resulting in at least 49 deaths and injuries to 46 others.



"The body identified today is a corpse named Sucinta. The corpse was identified through DNA testing," Dwiyanto revealed.



On Monday (Oct.30) the polices Disaster Victim Investigation team had resumed its crime scene investigation to trace the whereabouts of a welder at the factory Ega Subarna, who was named a suspect in the incident. (*)