Tuesday, 7th November 2017

NTB`s economy grows below average level

Mataram, W Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - The Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) of West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) said the economy of the province grew only 4.09 percent or below the national level of 5.06 percent in the third quarter of this year.

"The economy of NTB until the third quarter of this year contracted 0.43 percent from the same period last year," head of the BPS of NTB Hj Endang Tri Wahyuningsih said here on Monday.

Endang said the contraction was attributable to 17.01 percent decline in the mining and 0.06 percent contraction in government administration business, defense and social security service.

Increase was recorded in all other sectors including 9.75 percent growth recorded for finance intermediate service, information and communications business 9.42 percent and tr4ansport 9.29 percent.

Endang said the main drivers for growth of the NTB economy are agriculture, forestry and fisheries.(*)
