Tuesday, 7th November 2017

Bogor-Bandung double track to cost Rp1.1 trillion

1 hour ago | 183 Views
Sukabumi, W Java (ANTARA News) - Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said construction of double track railway between Bogor and Bandung via Sukabumi and Cianjur, is estimated to cost Rp1.1 trillion.

"For the time being fund set aside for the project is Rp200 billion from the state budget," Budi Karya said here on Tuesday on the sidelines of a dialog on connectivity in southern Java.

The fund would be available by phases and construction is to start early 2018, and to be completed in 2019, he said.

The first phase would construction of the track between Bogor and Sukabumi to be continued with the Sukabumi-Cianjur section and Cianjur-Bandung.

The rail track would facilitate transport of passengers and goods mainly food commodities in the regions.

"The operation of the double track would also facilitate transport of tourists visiting Sukabumi," the minister said. (*)
