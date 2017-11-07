Indonesia, Malaysia hold bilateral meeting to discuss drugs

Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - Indonesia held a bilateral meeting with Malaysia in West Nusa Tenggara to discuss the issue of drug circulation.



"This improvement in cooperation between Indonesia and Malaysia covers the exchange of information and new data, including those on new types of drugs that have not yet entered Indonesia," Police Crime Department Chief General inspector Ari Dono Sukmanto stated in Mataram on Tuesday.



At the meeting, the Government of Malaysia, through the Malaysian Police Department, was represented by Commissioner Mohmad Salleh of the Drugs Department.



The meeting took place at a hotel in the Senggigi tourism region, West Lombok, and will be held until this Thursday (Nov 9).



Hence, General Inspector Ari Dono Sukmanto stated that the 11th meeting held significance for the Indonesian government, especially in the efforts to fight drugs, which are viewed as a transnational threat.



"Of course, we are hoping that the cooperation with Malaysia would continue, especially with regard to the major issue of drugs. Hence, this meeting is highly important," he emphasized.



During the meeting, Inspector Sukmanto said his side also discussed the impact of the Philippines governments drug-fighting efforts.



"With extreme pressure in Philippines, there is a high likelihood of the syndicate entering Malaysia and Indonesia," he stated.(*)