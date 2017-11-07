Police assign 150 personnel to solve Baswedan case

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The police have assigned 150 personnel to solve the acid attack on senior anti-graft investigator, Novel Baswedan.



"We will not give up. If I am not mistaken, the Jakarta Metropolitan Police and the National Police Headquarters have assigned 150 personnel to solve the case," chief of the public relations division at the National Police Inspector General Setyo Wasisto said here on Tuesday.



The period of time to disclose the cases may vary depending on whether or not new cases can be revealed. Some cases cannot be disclosed due to the absence of evidence, he stated.



He noted that police investigators had difficulties finding the perpetrators of the acid attack due to a lack of evidence.



"The investigators have worked hard to reveal the face sketch (of the perpetrators) and all pieces of information we have collected," he remarked.



He added that it was not fair to compare the long overdue probe of the case with the speed to hunt down the suspects.



Two men reportedly attacked Baswedan as he was walking home after performing the dawn prayer at a nearby mosque at 5.00 a.m. local time in the Kela[a Gading housing complex in April 2017.



The attack resulted in injuries to his face and left eye, while the attackers are still at large.



Baswedan, who has been handling high-profile corruption cases, has been frequently terrorized and attacked. In 2016, he was hit by a car while driving a motorcycle on his way to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building. (*)