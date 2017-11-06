South Sumatra intensifies family planning program

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Family Planning and Demography Board (BKKBN) of South Sumatra Provincial office continues to intensify the family planning program by involving every district in the province.



People in South Sumatra actually have a high desire to follow the family planning program but still many of them who have problems to get adequate service.



Hence, the BKKBN is making every effort to establish family planing villages, better known as Kampung KB, in every sub-district in 2018 to provide free and routine services to family planning communities in the province.



South Sumatras BKKBN Chief Waspi remarked that the family planning program must be continuously boosted so that the target of the presence of Kampung KB in every sub-district in 2018 can be achieved, and in every village in the following year.



This target is to boost the number of acceptors and reduce the drop out rate because of difficulty in getting access to health services.



Through the Kampung KB in every village, the participants of family program will be encouraged to use long-term contraceptive devices, namely implants and spirals.



The focus of the family planning program in rural areas by establishing family planning villages, aims to offer a broader understanding to the people of the initiative launched by the government to reduce the birth rate.



The promotion of the family planning program in rural areas is expected to further reduce the birth rate, so the growth of the Indonesian population can be brought under control.



Waspi remarked that touting the rural areas as Kampung KB was part of the central governments programs that should be followed up jointly.



The central government program for family planning should be followed up from the village to the national level, so that the problem of population growth can be tackled, according to him.



Effort to establish Kampung KB in every sub-district in 2018 and in every village in 2019 in South Sumatra is intended to realize healthy and prosperous families.



South Sumatra provincial government is making all-out efforts to improve the quality of life of the community by intensifying the implementation of the family planning program.



Indonesia has launched Kampung KB as part of its efforts to revitalize the national family planning program that will help improve the health of its citizens.



The family planning program in Indonesia has become a role model for several developing countries after it succeeded in reducing the total fertility rate and population growth.



In the past several years, the countrys family planning program did not witness any significant progress and had to be revitalized through the Kampung KB program.



Hence, South Sumatra is among the several regions across the country to increase the number of Kampung KB as part of the implementation of the Population, Family Planning, and Family Development program.



Kampung KB is a miniscule part of guiding demographic changes in a progressive manner. Family planning and family development programs must involve all elements in the National Demography and Family Planning Agency.



Through the Kampung KB, the government is keen to enhance public awareness on the importance of family planning as its benefits extend beyond just a womans health to her entire well-being and prosperity.



When couples choose to have smaller families, it also ensures that they will have adequate means to provide for them and build a more prosperous future not only for themselves but also for the entire nation.



Accordingly, all villages need to have Kampung KB to support the success of the family planning program. This will result in a better quality of life and will also help underprivileged families.



"Kampung KB is designed to be a model of integrated development pertaining to the population and will be implemented at the micro level," chief of the BKKBN Surya Chandra Surapaty stated some time ago.



The family planning program is expected to further improve the welfare of the community and help the people to break free from the shackles of poverty.



According to Surapaty, family planning will also result in people paying greater attention to aspects, such as the right age for marriage, ideal gap between child births, the number of children, and expenses required for meeting the educational and health needs of the entire family.



Moreover, some years down the lane, Indonesia will be able to reap the demographic bonus, a condition wherein it will have more people belonging to the productive age bracket than citizens from the unproductive group, such as the elderly and children.



Of course, even a demographic bonus can turn into a disaster unless it is properly controlled through good planning.



The transmigration program, long out of the spotlight, needs to be revived.



Transmigration is important for Indonesia, as the country has a high rate of population growth.



Transmigration is proven to have made a significant contribution to the economic growth in various areas that were not too well populated.(*)