Indonesian vice police chief visits Australia to strengthen cooperation

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice Chief of the Indonesian National Police Commissioner General Syafruddin visited the Australian Federal Police as part of his five-day visit which will end on Nov 10 to strengthen cooperation.



"Through this visit I learn much from what I have heard and watched," he said in a press statement released on Tuesday.



He said the meeting was held to discuss the development and continuation of study programs related to integrated models of cognitive systems (IMOCSC), and reliable event logging protocol (RELP).



During his stay, the deputy chief of the Indonesian police visited Australian Federal Police and Institute of Police Management (AIMP) to develop the police programs.



They also discussed the development of the newest study program called Police Woman Leaders for Region.



The talks also discussed the planned agenda "Five Eyes", which bring together delegates from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada and Britain.



He said the outcome of the meeting and cooperation will serve as a reference for the institutional progress of the Indonesian police in the future.



Syafruddins entourage includes chief of education and training institution Commissioner General Unggung Cahyono, chief of the West Java provincial police Inspector General Agung Budi Maryoto and Governor of the Police Academy Inspector General Ricko Amelza Dahniel.(*)