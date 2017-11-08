VVIP guests arrive for matrimony procession of Jokowi`s daughter

Kahiyang Ayu and Bobby Nasution's wedding (ANTARA PHOTO/Maulana Surya)

Solo, C Java (ANTARA News)- Thousands of guests including several VVIPs arrived in Graha Saba Buana Hall, where matrimony procession of Kahiyang Ayu, the only daughter of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), and Bobby Afif Nasution, was held on Wednesday at 9 a.m local time.



Among the VVIPs attending the marriage ceremony were Megawati Soekarnoputri (Indonesias fifth president), Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Indonesias sixth president) and his wife as well as children, House Speaker Setya Novanto, Chairman of the Indonesian Intelligence Agency (BIN) General Budi Gunawan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Maaruf Amin, Chairman of Muhammadiyah Haedar Nasir, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) KH Said Aqil Siradj, Chairman of the Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR) Zulkifli Hasan, Chairman of the Regional Representative Council (DP) Oesman Sapta, and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.



Over 80 foreign ambassadors and diplomats were also present in the marriage ceremony.



Kahiyang Ayu and Bobby Nasution arrived in the wedding hall by separate gold-decorated chariots.



Eight chariots were used to carry the couple and their families.



Vice President M Jusuf Kalla is witness for Kahiyang Ayu, while Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is witness for Bobby Nasution during the matrimony procession.



The wedding reception will be held on Wednesday evening.



Ayu and Bobby Nasution are both aged 26 and students of the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB). The duo had dated for a year and got engaged in June 2017.(*)