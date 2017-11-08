Bandung Air Show 2017 to attract 100,000 visitors

Bandung, W Java (ANTARA News) - The organizer of Bandung Air Show (BAS) 2017 has set a target to attract up to 100,000 visitors, according to Col. M. Iman Handojo, commander of Husein Sastranegara airbase.



"Based on the graph of the increasing number of visitors from year to year, the implementation of Bandung Air Show 2017 is predicted to be packed by around 100 thousand visitors," Handojo said here on Wednesday, adding that the Bandung Air Show 2017 was scheduled to take place from Nov.9 to 12.



During the BAS implementation, various activities will be displayed such as aircraft show, exhibition, educative events, adventure experience, installations, various competitions, food bazaar, including art.



"This event is one of the agenda and the contribution of the air force to continue to grow the world of aerospace to the community, especially the younger generation," Handojo said.



In the meantime, the BAS organizing committee chairman, Lt. Col. Adm. Pramu Subroto said that there will be some acrobatic performances of the Super Tucano aircraft from squadron 21 of Abdurahman Saleh Malang airbase, Pegasus team using Heli Colibri 120 from air squadron 7 of the Kalijati Subang airbase and the Asia Aero Flying Club.



The visitors will also be able to see the exhibition of Amphibi (Albatros) aircraft, CN-235, N-250, Teknam aircraft from Bandung Pilot Academy, including the STPI Curug airplane.



The visitors are charged an entrance fee Rp20,000 for adults, Rp15,000 for students, and Rp10,000 for children.(*)