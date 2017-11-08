Indonesia eyeing West African market to export health products

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia is eyeing export of health products by participating at the "Medic West Africa & Medlab West Africa Exhibition" (MWA), the largest exhibition of tools and health products in West Africa, held in Landmark Center, Water Corporation Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, in October 11-13, 2017.



Head of Indonesian Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) of Lagos Nino W. Setiawan said that he has been putting effort to boost export to Nigeria and West Africa.



"MWA is a promotional arena for our pharmaceutical and medical equipment, where Indonesian pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturers could meet consumers in Nigeria and West Africa," Setiawan said in a written statement available for Antara on Wednesday.



PT PIM Pharmaceutical, PT Kimia Farma, PT Dexa Medica and PT Tempo Scan Pasific Indonesia are four Indonesian companies participated in the exhibition.



The MWA featured 280 local and international exhibitors from more than 25 countries. Some of these countries were South Africa, The Netherlands, Brazil, China, Finland, Canada, South Korea, Egypt, France and Germany.



By participating in the exhibition, pharmaceutical and medical equipment products from Indonesia have the opportunity to get international buyers or distributors. In addition, Indonesian exporters are expected to continue developing their products and enter the markets of Nigeria and West Africa.



The exhibition was estimated to receive more than 4200 visitors. The total potential transactions that Indonesia has earned in this exhibition reaches US$1.05 million.



"Sustained promotion will make West African people familiar with and understand the quality of Indonesian products," Setiawan said. (*)