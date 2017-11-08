Police name seven suspects in Nusakambangan prison riot

Cilacap, C Java (ANTARA News) - Police have named seven suspects in an inmate brawl that led to one dead and three injured in Permisan Penitentiary of Nusakambangan Island, Cilacap District, Central Java.



Chief of Cilacap Resort Police Office Adjunct Senior Commissioner Djoko Julianto said here on Wednesday that the riot among prisoners broke out on Tuesday in Permisan Penitentiary and was triggered by two inmates, David and Sutrisno, who quarreled for greater influence in the prison.



Sutrisno and his gang were beaten, outnumbered by David and his men in Block C no. 20 cell.



Sutrisno and several inmates responded with another retaliatory attack that killed one inmate, Tumbur Biondy Alvian Partahi Siburian alias Bony, who died while being taken to the hospital.



Bony along with D, DD, MR, and S were five suspects reported by Sutrisno to the officers, while two other suspects, namely S and HB, were reported by David, Julianto said.



Police and the prison authority confiscated several evidence such as knives, iron bars, rocks, and wood.



"The situation is conducive now. Inmates involved (in the brawl) have been relocated to other prisons," Julianto said.



Local police stated that the riot was not a clash between a group of inmates of terrorism cases and a group of sympathizers of John Kei.



Kei was once a Jakarta local thug who was sentenced 12 years of imprisonment for premeditated murder.



The involved inmates were those who were convicted for general crime and narcotics, the police stated.



Permisan Penitentiary Warden Yan Rusmanto said that Permisan which can accommodate 224 inmates has been overcrowded with 352 inmates.



The prison guards, which were only nine, were outnumbered when the clash happened. The inmate brawl was ceased after officers from Cilacap Resort Police Office were deployed to the penitentiary.(*)