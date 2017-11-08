Attorney general`s office detains BKKBN chief

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Attorney Generals Office on Wednesday detained the chief of the National Demography and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) on corruption charges.



"The investigators have detained the BKKBN chief, identified by his initials as SCS, for his alleged involvement in a corruption case related to the procurement of family planning facilities II," Warih Sadono, investigation director with the Junior Attorney General for Special Crimes, said.



The detention will be valid for 20 days starting from Nov 8.



The BKKBN chief has been taken into custody at the Salemba detention house to allow for the investigation of the suspect and prevent him from concealing evidences and committing similar deeds.



The corruption case has inflicted Rp110 billion in losses to the state, while the investigators have seized Rp5 billion of it, he noted.



He added that SCS has been suspected of intervention in the procurement of family planning facilities KB II Batang Tiga Plus Inserter in the budget year 2014-2015.



"He played a role in intervening in a court session, and we will disclose all of these in a court session," he said.



"The investigators will speed up the investigation process, and we will refer the case to the court soon," he revealed.



The Attorney Generals Office has also named three suspects in the case. They identified by their initials as YW, president director of PT Triyasa Nagamas Farma; LW, president director of PT Djaja Bima Agung; and KT, chief of program facility procurement section/former chief of the financial bureau of BKKBN. (*)