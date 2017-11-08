Wedding ceremony of Jokowi`s daughter modest: Kalla

Solo, C Java (ANTARA News) - Vice President M Jusuf Kalla has remarked that the wedding ceremony of Kahiyang Ayu, the only daughter of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), and Bobby Afif Nasution, had been organized modestly.



Thousands of guests, including several VVIPs, gathered in Graha Saba Buana Hall, where the matrimonial procession of Ayu and Bobby was held at 9 a.m. local time on Wednesday.



"The ceremony was modest despite the presence of lot of guests," Kalla stated, after becoming a witness for the groom during the marriage procession here, on Wednesday.



Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Darmin Nasution, was also present as the witness for the groom.



"The decoration was also unusual," he noted.



House Speaker Setya Novanto, who also attended the ceremony, remarked that the wedding was modest but solemn.



The marriage ritual followed Javanese tradition. Traditional Javanese culinary and musical performances were organized by the host.



Jokowi had earlier apologized to the residents of Solo for traffic jams caused due to the wedding procession.



Jokowi wanted the wedding to be modest. Hence, he planned to hold the ceremony in Graha Saba Buana Hall, which belonged to him, and organize the catering services, which belonged to his son.



Among the VVIPs attending the marriage ceremony were Yogyakarta Governor Sultan Hamengkubuwono X, Megawati Soekarnoputri (Indonesias fifth president), Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (Indonesias sixth president) and his wife as well as children, House Speaker Setya Novanto, Chairman of the Indonesian Intelligence Agency (BIN) General Budi Gunawan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Maaruf Amin, Chairman of Muhammadiyah Haedar Nasir, Chairman of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) KH Said Aqil Siradj, Chairman of the Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR) Zulkifli Hasan, Chairman of the Regional Representative Council (DP) Oesman Sapta, and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.



Over 80 foreign ambassadors and diplomats were also present at the marriage ceremony.



Ayu and Bobby reached the wedding hall in separate gold-decorated chariots.



Eight chariots were used to transport the couple and their families.



The wedding reception will be held on Wednesday evening.



Ayu and Bobby are both aged 26 and are students of the Bogor Institute of Agriculture (IPB). The duo had dated for a year and got engaged in June 2017.(*)