5.5 magnitude quake occurs in Bali on Thursday morning

Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA News) - A tectonic quake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale occured in Bali at 5.54 am on Thursday.



"The tremor was felt in several areas on the island of Lombok especially Mataram (the capital city of West Nusa Tenggara)," head of Geophysics Station in Mataram, Agus Riyantom said when contacted for confirmation of the quake.



The epicenter of the quake was in the sea, 11 kilometer east of Karangasem, Bali, at a depth of 10 kilometer.



Agus said weak and medium tremors were also felt in Denpasar and Karangasem, Bali, and Mataram in Lombok.



In Kuta, Bali, the tremor was felt at the range of Modified Mercalli Intensity II to III and it was felt by several people.



"The quake had no potential to cause a tsunami," he said.



In view of its depth the quake was a shallow type quake caused by local fault line activity.



Until 6.39am the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency had recorded aftershocks four times.



Agus appealed to people living on the coasts of Bali and Lombok to remian calm. (*)