The organizing committee needs Rp800 billion to broadcast Asian Games 2018

Jakarta (Antara) - The organizing committee of the 2018 Asian Games (INASGOC) needs Rp800 billion for the cost of broadcasting the matches of 38 sports, opening ceremony and closing ceremony of the Asian Games.



"The cost of production in a single arena game only reach about US$350 thousand with a minimum standard of five high-definition cameras and the ability to take slow motion pictures," according to Linda Wahyudi, Director of Broadcasting of INASGOC here on Wednesday.



Linda explained the production cost of broadcasting the sporting event could reach one million US dollar such as broadcasting a marathon race and a road racing discipline race.



"We need helicopters and motorcycles with camera equipment connected to the satellite, she revealed.



In the meantime, INASGOC will also build an Asian Games broadcasting center for television journalists from Asia at the Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan, Jakarta.



The total amount of broadcasting equipment to be used in the Asian Games will be sent in 29 containers.



Linda said the holder of the Asian Games broadcasting rights is Dentsu, a Japanese broadcaster.



Indonesia will broadcast 38 sports events live during the Asian Games to be held in Jakarta and Palembang, South Sumatra, in August 2018.



"We will use a total of 427 high definition cameras to broadcast all sports events live except bridge and squash," Linda noted.



INASGOC has signed a contract with Swiss International Games and Broadcast Services (IGBS) as a partner in broadcasting Asian Games 2018 live.



"Asian Games 2018 broadcast will be distributed to all Asian and Latin American countries except Brazil," Linda said.



The number of sports events to be broadcasted live were reduced from 55 to 38.(*)