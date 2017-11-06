Indonesia to broadcast live 38 events of Asian Games 2018

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesia will broadcast 38 sports events live during the Asian Games to be held in Jakarta and Palembang, South Sumatra, in August 2018.



"We will use a total of 427 high definition cameras to broadcast all sports events live except bridge and squash," Director of Broadcast of the Asian Games 2018 organizing committee INASGOC Linda Wahyudi said during a press conference here on Wednesday.



INASGOC has signed a contract with Swiss International Games and Broadcast Services (IGBS) as a partner in broadcasting Asian Games 2018 live.



A Japanese broadcasting company, Dentsu will be the Asian Games 2018 broadcast rights holder, while the Emtek Group has the broadcast rights of Asian Games 2018 for Indonesia.



"Asian Games 2018 broadcast will be distributed to all Asian and Latin American countries except Brazil," Linda said.



The number of sports events to be broadcasted live were reduced from 55 to 38.



The organizer will also broadcast the opening and closing ceremony of Asian Games 2018.



Linda revealed that production cost to broadcast a sporting in a single arena is about US$350 thousand with five cameras at the least.



The athletic will be the most expensive 18th Asian Games sport event to broadcast as it will require 37 cameras, one helicopter, and around four motorcycles, all of which will cost around US$ one million, Linda said.



The 18th Asian Games, a regional sporting event for Asian nations, will be co-hosted by Palembang and Jakarta simultaneously from August 18 to September 2, 2018.



Thousands of athletes from 54 countries are expected to participate in the games.



This will be the second time that Indonesia will host the Asian Games, with the first one being held in Jakarta in 1962, under President Soekarno.(*)