Over one thousand villages to have electricity
56 minutes ago | 200 Views
Makassar, S Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - The Secretary of the Directorate General of New Energy, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation, Wawan Supriatna, said here on Wednesday that 1,096 villages will have a power grid, provided by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, by the end of 2017.
Wawan believed that the construction of solar power plant, with a capacity of 3,380 kW, and micro hydro power plant, with a capacity of 2,022 kW this year, would light up 10,315 families in 62 villages and 80,332 families in 1,034 villages.
"Energy is an instrument for realizing social justice; therefore, energy must be available equally and affordably," Wawan stated.
The new and renewable energy development programs undertaken by the ministry include increasing generating capacity, through the development of geothermal power plants and hydro power plants, and providing modern energy access to isolated areas, through PLN (the National Electricity Company) networks, particularly in border and remote areas.
The other programs are to reduce electricity subsidies for diesel power plant, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and save energy.
Wawan added that the government was also working to light up 80,332 houses in five provinces by providing solar energy saving lamp (LTSHE).
The lamps will be distributed to people in areas that are out of PLNs grid and rely on solar power.(*)
