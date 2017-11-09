Field study held to revitalize Jakarta-Surabaya railway connection

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Directorate General of Railways and the Assessment and Application of Technology Agency (BPPT) have cooperated with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to conduct a field study to revitalize the medium-speed Jakarta-Surabaya railway connection.



"The result of the survey will soon be announced to the public", the ministrys secretary general Sugihardjo said on the sidelines of "Indonesia Infrastructure Week 2017" in Jakarta on Wednesday.



The Indonesian and Japanese governments have agreed on the revitalization of railway tracks in the northern coastal areas of Java through the Jakarta-Surabaya existing tracks.



Such an agreement was made during a meeting between the two governments, which also covered the synchronization between studies conducted by the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation, BPPT, and JICA.



The technology will be used to reduce the travel time using existing tracks to 5.5-hours, as well as reduce the crossing of the plot and widening of the arch. The cost of the project has also become an additional consideration to revitalize railway tracks in the northern coastal areas of Java.



BPPT has, in the past, estimated that if the project only revitalized existing tracks, it would cost Rp81.2 trillion (US$6.10 billion).



The Japanese government is interested to participate in the project, through the experience in railway development, by respecting the procedures and regulations from the Indonesian side.



In addition to infrastructure cooperation, both governments will also work together in software development, particularly on the preparation of regulation and human resource development for MRT and LRT technologies.(*)