Earthquakes hit several regions in Indonesia

Photo ilustration - Seismogpraph (ANTARA FOTO/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A series of earthquakes with different intensities hits the Indonesian provinces of North Maluku, Bali, and Lampung on Thursday.



West Halmahera district in North Maluku was jolted by an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale at 1.11 am local time on Thursday, according to Manado Geophysics station spokesman Nurfitriani.



But she said there was no further information about material damage from the earthquake with the epicenter located at 1.89 degrees Northern Latitude and 127.06 degrees Eastern Longitude, some 83 kilometers northwest of West Halmahera.



The earthquake was strong enough and felt by the residents of Manado, Bitung, Tondano, and Siau-Tagulandang in North Sulawesi.



Before dawn on Thursday, an earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale rocked Karangasem district, Bali province, according to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).



The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 04.54 West Indonesia Time was located 11 kilometers northeast of Karangasem at a depth of 10 kilometers, the agency said in its official website.



The quake which lasted for 5 to 10 seconds was felt by people living not only in Karangasem but also in other parts of Bali including Gianyar, Denpasar, Klungkung, Bangli and Badung



The quake did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, and there was no immediate report of casualties or material damage.



An earthquake with a magnitude of 5 is considered moderate and capable of causing considerable damage.



At 02.17 a.m. local time on Thursda, another earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale rocked Pesawaran district, Lampun province.



The epicenter of the quakee was in the sea some 150 kilometers southwest of Pesawaran at a depth of 10 kilometers, the agency said in its official website.



