UAE cabinet meets amid 1.5 million titles at Sharjah Book Fair
53 minutes ago | 118 Views
Culture at the Core of the UAE’s Nation-building Efforts
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- A lot becomes evident about the cultural values of a nation and the leadership’s vision for its people when a mass book fair transforms into a venue for high-level discussions. In what became the first-ever event of its kind in the world, the UAE Cabinet members left their offices to hold a meeting amid 1.5 million titles, thousands of school and university students, and lovers of literature at the 36th Sharjah International Book Fair – now the third largest in the world.
Presided over by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the meeting at the Sharjah International Book Fair venue clearly reflected not just SIBF’s importance as a prestigious platform that inspires discussions of national interest, but the UAE’s recognition of the fact that culture is an industry that will build the world’s future.
The meeting’s underlying theme was in set in continuing efforts to give the UAE’s people, recognised time and again by the leadership as the nation’s most valuable assets, fulfilling lives by building a knowledge-based society where generations can thrive in an environment enriched by books, culture, literature, and arts.
Staying true to tradition, the current edition of SIBF has broken its previous visitation records by attracting 728,000 in the first five days. The fair continues until Saturday, 11 November, and has an itinerary packed with 393 authors, intellectuals, and artists from 48 countries partaking in over 2,600 activities.
