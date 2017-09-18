Daftar pemenang Emmy 2017

"Stranger Things" dari Netflix menjadi salah satu tayangan yang paling banyak masuk nominasi, masuk 18 nominasi Emmy yang berbeda dan berada di urutan kedua setelah Saturday Night Live dan Westworld dari HBO yang masing-masing masuk 22 nominasi menurut The Verge.
Berikut daftar nominasi dan pemenang penghargaan Emmy 2017:
Outstanding Drama Series - Pemenang: The Handmaid's Tale
Nominasi lain:
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of Cards
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Nominasi lain:
- Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Even Rachel Wood - Westworld
- Robin Wright - House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
Nominasi lain:
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
- Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Nominasi lain:
- Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
- Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
- Thandie Newton - Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: John Lithgow - The Crown
Nominasi lain:
- Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
- Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
- Michael Kelly - House of Cards
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
- Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series - Pemenang: Veep
Nominasi lain:
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Julie Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Nominasi lain:
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
- Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Donald Glover - Atlanta
Nominasi lain:
- Anthony Anderson - black-ish
- Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
- William H. Macy - Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
- Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Nominasi lain:
- Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
- Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
- Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
- Judith Light - Transparent
- Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Nominasi lain:
- Louie Anderson - Baskets
- Ty Burrell - Modern Family
- Titus Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Tony Hale - Veep
- Matt Walsh - Veep
Outstanding Reality Show Competition - Pemenang: The Voice
Nominasi lain:
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- The Amazing Race
- Top Chef
- RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Limited Series - Pemenang: Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
- Fargo
- FEUD
- Genius
- The Night Of
Outstanding TV Movie - Pemenang: Black Mirror ('San Junipero')
Nominasi lain:
- Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
- Sherlock ('The Lying Detective')
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
- Carrie Coon - Fargo
- Felicity Huffman - American Crime
- Jessica Lange - FEUD
- Susan Sarandon - FEUD
- Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Nominasi lain:
- Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
- Ewan McGregor - Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush - Genius
- John Turturro - The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
- Regina King - American Crime
- Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
- Judy Davis - FEUD
- Jackie Hoffman - FEUD
- Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies
Nominasi lain:
- David Thewlis - Fargo
- Alfred Molina - FEUD
- Stanley Tucci - FEUD
- Bill Camp - The Night Of
- Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of
Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Pemenang: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Nominasi lain:
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Real Time With Bill Maher
(Baca juga: Daftar nominasi penerima Emmy Awards 2017)
Penerjemah: Ida Nurcahyani
Editor: Maryati
COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2017