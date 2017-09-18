TOP NEWS | TERKINI | RILIS PERS | RSS
Ketentuan Penggunaan
Tentang Kami
TWITTER | Facebook | REGISTER | SIGN IN
Senin, 18 September 2017

Daftar pemenang Emmy 2017

| 489 Views
Daftar pemenang Emmy 2017
Bruce Miller bersama para pemain dan kru “The Handmaid’s Tale” menerima penghargaan Outstanding Drama Series di ajang Emmy Awards ke-69 di Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat (17/9) (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Malam penghargaan Emmy ke-69 menjadi hal besar bagi layanan seperti Netflix, Amazon, dan Hulu, yang produknya menyabet lebih dari 120 nominasi.

"Stranger Things" dari Netflix menjadi salah satu tayangan yang paling banyak masuk nominasi, masuk 18 nominasi Emmy yang berbeda dan berada di urutan kedua setelah Saturday Night Live dan Westworld dari HBO yang masing-masing masuk 22 nominasi menurut The Verge.

Berikut daftar nominasi dan pemenang penghargaan Emmy 2017:

Outstanding Drama Series - Pemenang:  The Handmaid's Tale

Nominasi lain:
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of Cards
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang:  Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Nominasi lain:
  • Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder
  • Claire Foy - The Crown
  • Keri Russell - The Americans
  • Even Rachel Wood - Westworld
  • Robin Wright - House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Sterling K Brown - This Is Us

Nominasi lain:
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
  • Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
  • Matthew Rhys - The Americans
  • Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
  • Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Pemenang: Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Nominasi lain:
  • Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black
  • Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
  • Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton - Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Pemenang: John Lithgow - The Crown

Nominasi lain:
  • Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
  • Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
  • Michael Kelly - House of Cards
  • David Harbour - Stranger Things
  • Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
  • Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series - Pemenang: Veep

Nominasi lain:
  • Atlanta
  • Black-ish
  • Master of None
  • Modern Family
  • Silicon Valley
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Julie Louis-Dreyfus - Veep

Nominasi lain:
  • Pamela Adlon - Better Things
  • Jane Fonda - Grace & Frankie
  • Allison Janney - Mom
  • Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
  • Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Donald Glover - Atlanta

Nominasi lain:
  • Anthony Anderson - black-ish
  • Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
  • William H. Macy - Shameless
  • Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
  • Aziz Ansari - Master of None

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Pemenang:  Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Nominasi lain:
  • Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
  • Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
  • Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
  • Judith Light - Transparent
  • Anna Chlumsky - Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Pemenang: Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Nominasi lain:
  • Louie Anderson - Baskets
  • Ty Burrell - Modern Family
  • Titus Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Tony Hale - Veep
  • Matt Walsh - Veep
 
Outstanding Reality Show Competition - Pemenang: The Voice

Nominasi lain:
  • American Ninja Warrior
  • Project Runway
  • The Amazing Race
  • Top Chef
  • RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Limited Series - Pemenang: Big Little Lies

Nominasi lain:

  • Fargo
  • FEUD
  • Genius
  • The Night Of

Outstanding TV Movie - Pemenang: Black Mirror ('San Junipero')

Nominasi lain:
  • Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
  • Sherlock ('The Lying Detective')
  • The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
  • The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Nominasi lain:
  • Carrie Coon - Fargo
  • Felicity Huffman - American Crime
  • Jessica Lange - FEUD
  • Susan Sarandon - FEUD
  • Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Riz Ahmed - The Night Of

Nominasi lain:
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
  • Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
  • Ewan McGregor - Fargo
  • Geoffrey Rush - Genius
  • John Turturro - The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Laura Dern - Big Little Lies

Nominasi lain:
  • Regina King - American Crime
  • Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
  • Judy Davis - FEUD
  • Jackie Hoffman - FEUD
  • Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie - Pemenang: Alexander Skarsgård - Big Little Lies

Nominasi lain:
  • David Thewlis - Fargo
  • Alfred Molina - FEUD
  • Stanley Tucci - FEUD
  • Bill Camp - The Night Of
  • Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of

Outstanding Variety Talk Series - Pemenang: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
 
Nominasi lain:
  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live
  • The Late Late Show With James Corden
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • Real Time With Bill Maher

(Baca juga: Daftar nominasi penerima Emmy Awards 2017)

Penerjemah: Ida Nurcahyani

Editor: Maryati

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2017

Berita Lainnya
The People Vs. OJ Simpson borong piala Emmy Awards 2016

The People Vs. OJ Simpson borong piala Emmy Awards 2016

Emmy Awards 2016 seru dengan pembagian sandwich ke hadirin

Emmy Awards 2016 seru dengan pembagian sandwich ke hadirin

Calon aktris terbaik yang tak akan hadiri Emmy Awards

Calon aktris terbaik yang tak akan hadiri Emmy Awards

Pesta Emmy telah dimulai

Pesta Emmy telah dimulai

Daftar lengkap nominasi Emmy 2016

Daftar lengkap nominasi Emmy 2016

Emmy Awards beri penghormatan kepada Robin Williams

Emmy Awards beri penghormatan kepada Robin Williams

Neil Patrick Harris jadi pembawa acara Emmy Awards

Neil Patrick Harris jadi pembawa acara Emmy Awards

Semalam JLo berbahasa Indonesia

Semalam JLo berbahasa Indonesia

Komentar Pembaca
Topik Pilihan
#

Krisis Rohingya

 #

Sindikat Saracen Penyebar isu SARA

 #

Kasus Novel Baswedan

 #

Penerbitan Perppu Ormas

 #

Kasus Korupsi e-KTP

 #

Operasi Pemberantasan Pungli

 #

ANTARA Doeloe

Konflik Kemanusiaan Rohingya
Terpopuler
Top News
"Star Wars: Episode IX" ganti sutradara "Star Wars: Episode IX" ganti sutradara
Film Widji Tukul menang di Bulgaria Film Widji Tukul menang di Bulgaria
Persiapan bintang "Warkop DKI Reborn" jelang premier 5 kota Persiapan bintang "Warkop DKI Reborn" jelang premier 5 kota
Ogah jadi remaja, "Posesif" bikin Adipati Dolken ubah pikiran Ogah jadi remaja, "Posesif" bikin Adipati Dolken ubah pikiran
"Spider-Man: Homecoming" langsung heboh pada penayangan pertamanya "Spider-Man: Homecoming" langsung heboh pada penayangan pertamanya
Antaranews.com
Baca Juga
Daftar nominasi penerima Emmy Awards 2017

Daftar nominasi penerima Emmy Awards 2017

Game of Thrones raih serial drama terbaik Emmy Awards

Game of Thrones raih serial drama terbaik Emmy Awards

ANTARA News
www.antaranews.com
Copyright © 2017
Top News Fokus Berita Nasional Internasional Ekonomi Olahraga
Hiburan Teknologi Warta Bumi Artikel Foto TV
Otomotif Bola Forum Pembaca Rilis Pers Google+
Ketentuan Penggunaan Tentang Kami Jaringan Pedoman Twitter Facebook RSS